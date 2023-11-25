Erling Haaland Becomes Fastest Premier League Player To Reach 50 Goals, See Others

Manchester City forward, Erling Haaland has emerged as the fastest player in the Premier League history to reach 50 goals.

The 23-year-old Norwegian striker achieved this feat earlier today, November 25, through his goal against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

During the Premier League game, Erling Haaland gave Manchester City the lead after the club took advantage of Alisson Becker’s error in the 27th minute.

The Brazilian goalkeeper made an attempt to play a quick pass to Egyptian winger, Mohamed Salah but the pass was intercepted as Nathan Ake set up the Norwegian striker for the goal.

Even though Trent Alexander-Arnold spoilt the party for Manchester City by scoring the equalizer in the 80th minute, Haaland left the game with a Premier League record. He became the fastest Premier League player to score 50 goals in just 48 league games.

The goal against Liverpool is Haaland’s 70th goal in 72 games in all competitions for Manchester City and his 18th goal in 19th game in all competitions so far this season.

Before now, Andy Cole held the record for the fastest Premier League player to reach 50 goals. He achieved this feat in 65 matches in the 1990s.

Story continues below advertisement

Other Premier League players (both former and current) that scored 50 Premier League goals in less than 73 games are: Alan Shearer (in 66 matches), Ruud van Nistelrooy (in 68 matches), and Mo Salah and Fernando Torres (in 72 matches each).