Kogi Election: Courts Now APC Endorsement Agencies – Dino Melaye

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) at the 2023 off-cycle governorship election in Kogi, Dino Melaye, has claimed that the Courts in Nigeria have now become endorsement agencies of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Making this allegation in a tweet on Monday, Dino Melaye, in a video attached to the tweet, claimed that the number of registered voters in the build-up to the state governorship election in Kogi state was inflated.

Naija News reports that Melaye, who argued that voter registration ended in 2022, alleged that there were disparities in the number of registered voters from the presidential election conducted in February and the one used at the election conducted in the November 11 off-cycle election.

“Comparative analysis shows that there was inflation of voters register in about 17 local government showing how they rigged the election, because voters registration stopped in November 2022. So why is there disparity between the February election and the November election when no voters registration took place?…so then why the inflation of the figures? because they noticed that the figures that have been produced by APC and Yahaya Bello is far above voters registration so it had to be inflated on the surfix of the result of the November 11 election, while that of February carried a different voters registration number per local government,” he said.

“But unfortunately, as Dino Melaye, I have lost complete faith in the judiciary; the judiciary to me is just like a parastatal of the APC from the judgement that has been given in the presidential election. We all know that the judiciary is no longer the last hope of the masses, it is now a parastatal, department or agency of the APC,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

His comment comes weeks after he emerged a distance third at the Kogi governorship election.