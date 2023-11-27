Keyamo Summons Heads Of Aviation Regulatory Agencies

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has summoned heads of regulatory agencies over safety concerns in the aviation industry.

Keyamo, on Monday, said a comprehensive review of recent incidents will be done in the meeting with the heads of regulatory agencies.

The minister in a statement said, “Due to safety concerns in the aviation sector expressed by members of the public, I have summoned the heads of the regulatory agencies to my office later today to review the incidents that are the cause of these concerns and to ensure that appropriate steps are taken to forestall future occurrence and to apply sanctions, where necessary, regarding the past incidents.”

The decision of the Minister is coming hours after the United Nigeria Airlines flight destined for Abuja landed in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Naija News gathered that the flight, which left the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos en route to Abuja on Sunday, landed at Asaba International Airport in Delta State.

Story continues below advertisement

It was learned that passengers only realised they had arrived at the wrong airport after the cabin crew announced “Welcome to Abuja” when they landed in Asaba.