Edo Deputy Gov To Declare Governorship Bid As Obaseki’s Group ‘Forces’ Hotel To Cancel Shaibu’s Venue Booking

Eterno Hotels in Benin City has reportedly cancelled the booking of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, to use the venue to declare his governorship ambition today formally.

Naija News understands that the hotel owned by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is located in the Government Reserved Area, Benin City, the state capital.

It was gathered that the hotel management contacted Shaibu and told him that the space was no longer available for his use while his money was refunded.

The hotel management was said to have told the Deputy Governor that another group, ‘Obaseki finishing well group,’ had paid for the same venue.

Speaking to The PUNCH, Shaibu’s loyalists said: “We found this very preposterous that we were contacted by the hotel management that a group had paid for the same venue for a programme slated for 7 a.m. same date.

“We know where this is coming from. Whatever their plans to frustrate, our declaration will definitely fail. They are jittery over Shaibu’s declaration and popularity.”

Recall that Shaibu’s camp had last week said the deputy governor would this week formally declare his intention to run for the 2024 Edo State governorship election.

A ‘Special Invitation’ dated November 23, 2023, which the Philip Shaibu Campaign Organisation made available to newsmen last week, read: “On behalf of Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu Campaign Organisation, I invite you to honour me with your esteemed presence as I offer myself to serve as the Chief Servant (Governor) of Edo State.”

As stated in the letter, the event was scheduled for Monday, November 27, at the Eterno Hotels by 8 am.

Naija News reports that Shaibu’s governorship ambition has pitted him against his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is believed to be working to pick someone else to succeed him.