Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu Fixes Date To Officially Declare Governorship Ambition

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu will next week formally declare his intention to contest the 2024 Edo State governorship election.

Recall that Shaibu and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, had earlier clashed over the former’s gubernatorial ambition.

Reports had emerged claiming that Obaseki, who is believed not to be disposed to his deputy taking over from him, is backing the chairman of the Board of Trustees, Alaghodaro Economic Summit Ltd/Gte, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, to succeed him.

However, Shaibu has been consulting and meeting with politicians and the media on his intention to contest, with the latest being his meeting with journalists in Abuja over the weekend. It was gathered that a similar meeting would be held in Lagos on Tuesday.

Speaking to The PUNCH on Monday, a close aide to Shaibu said, “If everything works according to his (Shaibu’s) plans, he will officially declare his intention next week.

“He has already secured a campaign office along Airport Road, some of the campaign vehicles have started arriving, and the consultations have reached an advanced stage.

“He has been endorsed by his kinsmen, and he has also met with several groups, including the media, in the last few weeks. He is ready for the race. All he needs to do is declare his intention next week, all things being equal.”

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Saturday, Shaibu said he wanted to succeed Obaseki because “Edo people are in dire need of practical governance, and we cannot afford to experiment again with someone who does not understand the politics and needs of Edo State.”

He said, “Everywhere, including the international scene, people are clamoring that governments should not be pushing projects that are not needed. So, we need to do needs assessment. You cannot know the needs of the people when you don’t live with them. For me, competence and experience should be the watchword. Who is competent, more experienced, and who will hit the ground running from day one if he becomes governor? Are we going to experiment with a new person again, and the person will spend the first four years learning on the job and the next four years trying to embezzle and set up businesses in the name of consolidating on his first term?”