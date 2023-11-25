You Have No Right To Interfere In Ondo Political Crisis – Sowore Fires Tinubu

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has slammed President Bola Tinubu over his involvement in the political crisis in Ondo State.

Recall that the President on Friday night waded into the months-long crisis between factions loyal to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.⁣

The president also resolved the political crisis during a closed-door meeting with the deputy governor, representatives of Governor Akeredolu, federal and state lawmakers, APC leadership in Ondo, and other stakeholders in the state, at the State House, Abuja.⁣

⁣

At the end of the meeting, President Tinubu advised all opposing parties to bury the hatchet and embrace peace, eliciting commitments to this effect.

Reacting to the development in an X post on Saturday, Sowore said the President has no right to wade into the progress of the state and cannot continue to impose Akeredolu on the people and progress of the state.

The former presidential candidate stated that Akeredolu must resume or resign with immediate effect due to his incapacitation.

He wrote: “Please Ignore this bogey; Tinubu@officialABAT has no right to stymie the progress of Ondo state. He can’t continue to impose an incapacitated governor@RotimiAkeredolu on the people and progress of Ondo state. Akeredolu must resume or resign with immediate effect!”

Please Ignore this bogey, Tinubu @officialABAT has no right to stymie the progress of Ondo state, he can’t continue to impose an incapacitated governor @RotimiAkeredolu on the people and progress of Ondo state. Akeredolu must resume or resign with immediate effect! pic.twitter.com/6HxNYzpF5L — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) November 25, 2023

Story continues below advertisement