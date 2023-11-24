Tinubu Meets Ondo Deputy Governor, Others In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Naija News understands that the meeting was fixed to resolve the leadership crisis in the state.

The meeting, which began at 9:45 p.m., quickly moved into a closed-door session as the President demanded that anyone not from Ondo State vacate the Banquet Hall.

According to Punch, over 50 persons comprising lawmakers, aides of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and those of the Deputy Governor in attendance.

They include Babajide Akeredolu, Senators representing Ondo North (Jide Ipinsagba), South (Jimoh Ibrahim), and Central Districts (Adeniyi Adegbonmire).

House of Representatives members from Ondo state including John Odimayo, Kimikanboh Ojogo, Festus Adefiranye, Olanrewaju Akingbaso, Abiodun Adesida, Adejoro Adeogun, Abiola Makinde and Adelegbe Oluwatimehin.

Also present are State Commissioners, party chieftains, and some elders.

Friday’s meeting comes barely two days after Ondo State Elders and Leaders called on the President to urgently intervene in the constitutional crisis in the state and avert the looming breakdown of law and order.

The Elders and Leaders also called on the state and national leaderships of the governing party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to provide the required guide to those in government and ensure discipline in their camp.

In a letter addressed to the President and signed by the convener, Reuben Fasontanti, and the secretary, Bakkita Bello, the elders urged the State House of Assembly to impeach neither the Governor nor his Deputy Governor

Story continues below advertisement

It said, “All unelected persons should allow the three arms of government to find a lasting solution to the current crisis.”