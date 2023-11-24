‘Incapacitated Akeredolu Must Resign Now’ – Sowore

A human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to resign immediately over his failure to resume office since his return to the country.

Naija News reports that the governor has remained at his private residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, since returning from Germany on a three-month medical leave in September.

There have been criticisms from opposition parties, some civil society groups and individuals over the governor’s failure to resume work at his office in the Government House in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Some concerned citizens and groups have called on the governor to return to work or step down and transmit power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Reacting to the development in a post via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, Sowore called on Akeredolu to resign due to incapacitation.

He wrote: “The incapacitated Gov. @RotimiAkeredolu of Ondo State must resign NOW!”

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has questioned Akeredolu’s decision to remain at his private residence in Ibadan, Oyo State since returning from Germany on medical leave.

The PDP in a statement by its publicity secretary in Ondo, Kennedy Peretei said what started as a joke has become a huge embarrassment.

According to Peretei in a statement released on November 8, the aides of Akeredolu should be blamed for the refusal of the Governor to return to Ondo State since his return to Nigeria.

He also questioned who was in charge of Ondo in the absence of Akeredolu, who he said has gone missing in action.