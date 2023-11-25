Transfer Update On Jadon Sancho, Phillips, Eriksen, Varane, Gundogan, Others

Juventus are optimistic that Manchester United will permit 23-year-old English forward Jadon Sancho to join them on loan in January amid interest from his former club, Borussia Dortmund, Calculomercato claimed.

Hugo Ekitike, 21, of Paris Saint Germain, and English midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, of Manchester City, will both be loaned to Newcastle in January, according to Times.

Two forwards are being evaluated by Newcastle: 27-year-old Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart and Guinea, and 26-year-old English striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton, TeamTalk claimed.

Ivan Toney, a 27-year-old English striker, is being pursued by Arsenal and Chelsea, but Brentford have no intention of letting him go in January, the Mirror claimed.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, a 21-year-old English defender, is Manchester United’s top defensive target in 2024, TeamTalk reported.

Saudi Pro League clubs are thinking of spending £17 million in January to sign Christian Eriksen, a 31-year-old Danish midfielder who plays for Manchester United, Caught Offside reported.

Bayern Munich are willing to pay Manchester United up to £26 million for France’s Raphael Varane, 30, according to Abendzeitung.

Varane’s former club Lens would welcome him back, but he would have to accept a pay cut to join Bayern, who are unwilling to match his £340,000 weekly salary, RMC Sport claimed.

Archie Gray, a 17-year-old English midfielder, is being courted by Crystal Palace, Everton, and Liverpool, but Leeds United will turn them down, according to Football Insider.

Leroy Sane, a 27-year-old German and Bayern forward, is wanted by Liverpool, Christian Falk claimed.

In response to interest from Brazil, Real Madrid are planning to extend the contract of their coach Carlos Ancelotti, 90min claimed.

The 33-year-old German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is expected to depart for Saudi Arabia in January, but Barcelona manager Xavi has dismissed those speculations, according to Goal.