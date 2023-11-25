Police To Adopt Technology To Fight Crimes

The Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has revealed that the Police will adopt technology in its operations from now on.

Adejobi disclosed this in a statement issued via the official X handle of the Police Force on Saturday.

He revealed that the force was harnessing all available means to acquire assets and train its officials in line with international best practices.

Naija News reports that the police spokesman stated that the introduction of digital platforms like digitalized CMR and Police VGS would go a long way toward curbing crimes.

“We will use technology to police Nigeria. We are harnessing all available means to acquire assets and train our personnel in line with international best practices.

“The introduction of e-platforms like the Digitalized CMR, Police VGS, etc, will go a long way to curb crimes and criminality, especially vehicle-related crimes. We urge Nigerians to support us and campaign against illegalities and vices,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu approved an increase in the yearly recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, made this known on Friday during a one-day working visit to the Kwara State Police Command in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Egbetokun stated that there is a need to increase the police workforce in the country, adding that an increase in recruitment would be gradual following the president’s directive.