Tinubu Approves Increase In Yearly Recruitment To Police

President Bola Tinubu has approved an increase in the yearly recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, made this known on Friday during a one-day working visit to the Kwara State Police Command in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Egbetokun stated that there is a need to increase the police workforce in the country, adding that an increase in recruitment would be gradual following the president’s directive,

He also disclosed that his administration would also look into the welfare of policemen in the country and training to achieve a professionally competent Police Force.

He said: “We’re paying attention to manpower. I know there’s a shortage of manpower in the command. I know the stress that I went through while as CP in ensuring the job was done. I know one policeman does the job of two policemen.

“A policeman would close from night duty and resume for morning duty, and as he’s closing from morning duty, he’s resuming night duty. When he dozes off in public, his photograph is taken and posted and made an object of ridicule; I’m aware of all these.

“We’re making efforts to increase your strength. The President had recently given approval for a yearly recruitment into the police; that’s the way forward. We need to double the strength of the police in the country.

“We cannot do it overnight, but gradually, and gradually, we’ll get there. We’ll also emphasise training to achieve a professionally competent Police Force.

“We’re also looking into welfare in the increase in salary and other areas to improve the lives of officers, just as equipping the Police Force is a priority. We promise to take care of the insurance plan, too.”

Story continues below advertisement

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, requested the supply of an armoured personnel carrier to enhance the security of banks further and improve crime-fighting capacity in the state.