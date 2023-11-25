Kai Havertz Becomes Arsenal Hero Against Brentford

Kai Havertz was the unlikely hero in Arsenal’s Premier League game against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium earlier today, November 25.

Kai Havertz who has not been able to fully establish himself in coach Mikel Arteta’s team since he joined the club from Chelsea during last summer’s transfer window, was a 79th minute substitute for Gabriel Martinelli.

At the point the Germany international was introduced into the game, it was looking like the Premier League clash would end in a boring draw but Havertz found a way to give the visitors the three maximum points.

Havertz’s goal in the 88th minute saved something from Mikel Arteta’s mostly forgettable 200th game in charge of the Gunners in west London.

The win puts them one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City and third-placed Liverpool after the two teams drew earlier on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard of Arsenal had a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee in the first half. On the other hand, Declan Rice and Oleksandr Zinchenko made last-man clearance to keep the Gunners in the game, making Brentford’s defeat unfair.

Kai Havertz came off the bench with 12 minutes left, and his goal in the 89th minute proved to be the game-winning move.

Before Havertz joined the game, the main narrative revolved around whether goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale would be able to make the most of his first Premier League start since September because Arteta’s favourite loanee goalkeeper David Raya, was not permitted to play against his parent club.

Story continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, Ramsdale’s clean-sheet performance has been overshadowed by Kai Havertz’s goal which earned Arsenal 30 points in 13 matches and returned the Gunners to the top of the league table.