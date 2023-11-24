Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 24th November, 2023

Good morning, Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 24th November, 2023.

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, signed the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) bill into law.

The approval of the President was confirmed in a statement released by presidential spokesperson, Anjuri Ngelale.

Ngelale revealed that the corporation’s law was initially enacted in 1964 and was revised as the DICON Act in chapter 94 of the laws of the federation, 2004.

According to Ngelale, the bill which repeals and replaces the initial law empowers the defence corporation to manufacture, store, and dispose of ordnance.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has called for the privatisation of the nation’s refineries.

According to him, it has become evident that the Nigerian government can not run some businesses and the time to stop the deception is now.

Speaking on Thursday when he received the management of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), led by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari in Abuja, Abbas said the privatization should be done before Dangote refineries come on stream.

According to him, Dangote refineries would expose the inadequacies of the government-run refineries and the inefficiencies would become more naked due to competition.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, may resign from the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu.

This comes after the Minister collected his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News recalls that the Court of Appeal recently sacked Peoples Democratic Party’s Bali Napoleon and declared Lalong as the Senator for Plateau South Senatorial district.

The three-man panel of the Appeal Court led by Justice Williams Daudu affirmed the decision of the Tribunal regarding the election’s outcome.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has declared that Nigeria would stop importing fuel by 2024.

He stated this on Thursday during a visit to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

During the visit, Kyari blamed the fuel subsidy regime for the inactive refinery activities in Nigeria, adding that the removal of subsidy is already attracting a lot of private sector investments.

The NNPCL boss assured that by December 2023, the Port Harcourt refinery will resume operations while the Warri refinery will come on stream by the first quarter of 2024 and the Kaduna refinery will join by the end of 2024.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had affirmed Inuwa Yahaya as the Governor of Gombe State.

Naija News gathered that the Appeal Court, on Thursday, affirmed the judgement of the Gombe State Governorship Election Tribunal, which dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP had challenged the re-election of Governor Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Court while delivering the judgment, agreed with the Tribunal that the PDP’s case lacked merit.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed the election of Abdullahi Sule as the Governor of Nasarawa State.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices, voided the verdict of the Nasarawa state governorship election petition tribunal, which sacked Sule, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Delivering judgement, the three-member panel, led by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, held that the tribunal erred in law in concluding that Governor Sule did not win a majority of the votes cast in the election.

The Court further held that the governor was denied a fair hearing.

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the governorship appeal judgment delivered by the Appeal court.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Appeal Court invalidated the judgment of the tribunal that had sacked Abdullahi Sule as the elected governor in the March 18 governorship election in Nasarawa state.

The party in a statement released it Chairman, Francis Orogu in Lafia, said it will approach the Supreme Court to seek the reversion of the appeal decision.

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, held a meeting at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge, Tatari Ali House, in Abuja.

The governors during the meeting charged the Federal Government to prioritize the implementation of a new revenue allocation formula.

The Chairman of the forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, called on the federal government as a matter of urgency, to pay attention to the dire economic situation and increase revenues due to states and local governments from the federation account.

Some stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have alleged that members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) plan to attack key party members on Saturday, November 25, 2023, during a mass protest in Kano State.

Naija News reports that this comes amidst the controversy trailing the Certified True Copy of the judgement of the Court Of Appeal, which sacked Governor Abba Yusuf and declared Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor.

Addressing a news conference at the party headquarters in Abuja, the Director General of Gawuna/Garo Campaign Organization, Rabiu Suleiman-Bichi, alleged that NNPP members are plotting to eliminate some APC members.

He called on the Kano State Police Command and other security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities of protecting lives and properties, adding APC members would not engage in anything disturbing the peace of the state.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the construction of the LEA Primary School in Bagusa, Abuja, where students were found learning in a makeshift structure.

Naija News understands that the wall-less school was established by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and has about 200 pupils and 16 desks, with six classes and a creche.

However, after carrying out an on-the-spot assessment of the teaching and learning conditions at the school situated in the Dei Dei area of Abuja, Wike gave the approval for construction.

The minister who was represented by the Mandate Secretary of the FCT Education Secretariat, Danlami Ihayyo, expressed disappointment over the conditions of learning at the school.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.