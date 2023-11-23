Nasarawa: PDP Reacts To Court Of Appeal Judgment, Reveals Next Plan

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the governorship appeal judgment delivered by the Appeal court.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Appeal Court invalidated the judgment of the tribunal that had sacked Abdullahi Sule as the elected governor in the March 18 governorship election in Nasarawa state.

The party in a statement released it Chairman, Francis Orogu in Lafia, said it will approach the Supreme Court to seek the reversion of the appeal decision.

The statement reads, “The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, after careful consideration and consultation with our legal team, expresses profound disagreement with the judgment of the Court of Appeal that invalidated the decision of the Election Petition Tribunal, which sacked Governor AA Sule and declared our candidate, Dr David Ombugadu, as the duly elected governor.

“While we respect the judiciary and the rule of law, we firmly believe that the decision by the Court of Appeal does not align with the facts presented during the tribunal proceedings. Our legal team has identified significant grounds for appeal that we believe warrant a review of the judgment by the Supreme Court.

“Our party will be filing an appeal to the Supreme Court seeking a fair and thorough review of the judgment of the Court of Appeal. We have confidence in the legal system and are optimistic that justice will prevail.

“The PDP in Nasarawa State remains committed to upholding the democratic process and ensuring that the voice of the people is accurately represented. We continue to assert that the election results, as initially determined by the election tribunal, are a true reflection of the will of the people of Nasarawa State.

“We urge our teeming supporters, party faithful, and the general public to remain calm and maintain confidence in the democratic institutions and the judicial system of our great country. While we wonder and pander on the magic judgement of the appeal court of our great country Nigeria we appreciate the support and solidarity shown by our members throughout this period, we urge our members and supporters to consider this judgment as a temporary setback.

Story continues below advertisement

“The struggle for justice is one that requires resilience and patience. The PDP in Nasarawa State is resolute in its commitment to the principles of democracy and the pursuit of justice for the people.”