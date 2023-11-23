Details Of PDP Governors Forum’s Meeting Emerge

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, held a meeting at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge, Tatari Ali House, in Abuja.

The governors during the meeting charged the Federal Government to prioritize the implementation of a new revenue allocation formula.

The Chairman of the forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, called on the federal government as a matter of urgency, to pay attention to the dire economic situation and increase revenues due to states and local governments from the federation account.

The statement released by the forum reads, “On the national economy, the meeting urgently requested the Federal Government to prioritise the introduction of a new Revenue Allocation Formula that gives more money to States and Local Governments to enable them to meet their increased responsibilities.

“The meeting deliberated on various issues of interest and concern to the Forum, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the country and issued the following Communiqué:

“The meeting reviewed the recent judgments of the Court of Appeal concerning Governors of various States and noted the mixed outcomes. As a Forum, we once again re-state our overall confidence in the judiciary to do justice.

“We believe that the Supreme Court will do justice in the cases where we recorded temporary setbacks like Zamfara and Plateau States.

“The meeting also reviewed the off-season elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo States. We support the decision of INEC to investigate the allegation of the existence of pre-filled result sheets even before elections started in some places to ensure the confidence of the people in the electoral process.”

Those who attended the meeting were:

Gov. Bala Mohammed, CON – Bauchi State – Chairman (Host)

Gov. Umo Eno – Akwa Ibom State – Member

Gov. Douye Diri – Bayelsa State – Member

Dep. Gov. Ifeanyi Ossai – Enugu State – Member

Dep. Gov. Kola Adewusi – Osun State – Member

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang – Plateau State – Member

Dep. Gov. Mani .M. Mummuni – Zamfara State – Member.