Israel-Hamas Truce Begins, Troops Set To Release Hostages

In the first significant respite during the seven weeks of a conflict that has led to the death of thousands, a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas was declared on Friday.

Reports suggest that in exchange for prisoners, hostages are expected to be released later on Friday.

Naija News recalls that in an altercation that arose following Hamas’s murderous raids into Israel on October 7, the two sides had agreed to silent weapons and cease bombings at 7:00 am.

According to Qatari mediators, as part of the agreement, several Palestinian inmates from Israeli jails will be released at 4:00 pm after the release of 13 women and children held captive in Gaza.

At least 50 hostages are anticipated to be released during the four days, leaving an estimated 190 in the hands of Palestinian terrorists. 150 Palestinian detainees are expected to be freed in return.

The agreement promises relief for Gaza’s population of almost two million people following weeks of constant Israeli bombardment.

The Hamas administration in the region claims that 15,000 people have died in the conflict to date. Out of the 2.4 million people living in the territory, the UN estimates that 1.7 million have been displaced.

Story continues below advertisement

Thousands of civilians who had fled to regions close to Gaza’s border with Egypt were getting ready to head back to their villages at dawn.