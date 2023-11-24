I Do Not Want To Be A Part Of Your Primary 2 Team – Faith Morey Blasts Iyabo Ojo

Reality TV star and super model, Faith Morey has berated her fellow cast member on the Real Housewives of Lagos, Iyabo Ojo.

Naija News reports that on the show today, November 24, during a conversation with a fellow cast member, Tania, Iyabo said that Faith is ‘’not one of us’’, implying that Faith is not friends with herself, Tania and Chioma.

‘’Faith comes across as someone who is condescending. Faith is not one of us. You are one of us more than Faith and when I talk about that, I talk about me and Chioma. You are Chioma’s friend , so Chioma’s friend is my friend and Chioma’s enemy is my enemy. Point blank’’

Reacting via her X account, Faith noted that she is not interested in being part of Iyabo Ojo’s team.

“She is not one of us” Nah, I never even want to be part of that primary 2 team

“Go look for humility from people you feed and people that follow you around like headless chickens‼!’’

Faith went on to state that she is ‘’humble’’. Showing off her impressive garage, l

‘’Don’t show us your men’s cars. Yours,’’ she added.