I Am Full-Blooded Ijaw – Fubara Tackles Critics

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has described himself as a full-blooded Ijaw, contrary to speculations.

Fubara made the declaration on Friday when he received the Kalabari traditional institution, Kalabari Se Kobiri.

The traditional institution came to formally inform him about the death of the Amanyanabo of Kalabari Kingdom, King Theophilus Princewill, at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Kalabari Se Kobiri was led by the Regent of Kalabari Kingdom, Chief Charles Numbere, and Chairman of the Central Working Committee for the late monarch’s burial, Prince Tonye Princewill.

The governor said, “Let me say, I am happy that the media is here. There have been speculations everywhere that Fubara is not a complete Ijaw.

“The truth is that Ijaw is not complete without Opobo. You can’t talk about the Ijaw struggle without the Opobo and Kalabari. For the records, I am full-blooded Ijaw, up to my bones.”

He described the late King Amachree as one of the leaders who could speak the truth to power, no matter whose ox was gored.

He said his disposition was a symbol of true Ijaw.

Fubara, who applauded the Central Working Committee for a job well done so far, called on Kalabari leaders to come together to ensure a successful transition for the late monarch.

The Regent of Kalabari Kingdom, Chief Charles Numbere, while speaking during the visit, said the visit aimed to formally inform the governor that the late traditional ruler would be buried on November 30, 2023.

Numbere said, “You already know that you and our father, King Professor Theophilus Princewill, the Amanyanabo of Kalabari, have joined his ancestors.

Story continues below advertisement

“We came to tell you firsthand, as tradition demands, that King Professor Theophilus Princewill, Amanyanabo of Kalabari will be laid to rest on November 30, 2023. We pray you to be available on November 30, 2023, at Buguma City, not just to grace the occasion, but to lead the funeral.”