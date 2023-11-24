Gunmen Kidnap Former APC Chairman In Niger

A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Wushishi LGA, Niger State, Sule Muhammad, has been kidnapped.

Naija News gathered that Muhammad was abducted by gunmen during an invasion of the ancient town of Zungeru in Niger State.

The gunmen invaded the town in the early hours of Thursday and shot sporadically before whisking the victim away.

Some residents who spoke with Daily Trust said the former chairman was kidnapped at his residence around 12 am on Thursday while his daughter and son were injured by the gunmen.

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity said the gunmen shot the daughter of the former APC Chairman, while his sons sustained cutlass cuts.

According to the source, the kidnappers are yet to contact the family of the APC chieftain to discuss the terms of his release.

The resident who narrated the event said, “When they (gunmen) came around on Thursday, they started sporadic shooting and it lasted for about an hour before they took away the former APC Chairman, Wushishi LGA, Alhaji Sule.

Story continues below advertisement

“They shot his daughter in the leg and one of his sons also sustained cutlass cuts. As I speak with you, they have not established contact with the family.”