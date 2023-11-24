Guardiola Addresses Manchester City’s Potential Demotion To League One

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has stressed that he wouldn’t consider his future at the club if the club is demoted to the League One.

However, Pep Guardiola stressed that the reigning Premier League champions are not guilty of the 115 financial charges slammed on them by the Premier League.

But the fact that Everton suffered a ten-point deduction last week for breaching financial fair play rules which dropped them down to the relegation zone, most football enthusiasts believe that Manchester City would get a higher punishment for their multiple breaches.

If they are found guilty of the 115 financial charges, most critics of the treble-winning side think City could be demoted to League One, the third-tier league of English football.

On whether he would stay if City are demoted or not, Pep Guardiola said: “I will wait. Wait and see it, and after the sentence has been done we will come here and explain it.

“But absolutely I will not consider my future [if] it depends on being here or being in League One.

“Absolutely. There is more chance to stay if we are in League One than if we win the Champions League.

“I know when people are saying – ‘OK, City – why don’t they go to the [National League]?’ Wait. After [the decision is made] what’s going to happen is going to happen.

“What people accuse us of, we do not agree with what they say.

“We are going to defend [ourselves] and after the resolution is done I will be here, like a spokesman for my club.”

Ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium by 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Pep Guardiola stressed that City’s case is different from that of Everton.

While he admitted that City’s case comes with more charges, the Spanish tactician urged critics of the club to wait for the verdict of the judges.

“It’s two different cases. It’s not the same – honestly,” Guardiola said.

“I spoke with my people – [they] said it is completely different.

“OK – [our] one is longer because it is more complicated because it’s 115 breaches. So wait.

“Then the lawyers from both sides present their cases in front of the judge and [we receive] the verdict.”