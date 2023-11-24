Daughter Of US Comedian Gears Up For Nollywood Shoot

Rain Pryor, the daughter of the legendary American comedian and actor Richard Pryor, has started filming her groundbreaking Nollywood-Hollywood film project in Nigeria.

While the film remains untitled, it explores the theme of Yoruba Ifa Mythology, a subject extensively researched by Rain Pryor before she envisioned bringing it to the big screen, emphasizing her commitment to authenticity.

Renowned Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola has been cast in a pivotal role as Oba Fagbemi, adding a significant local touch to the international collaboration.

Rain Pryor expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership between Nollywood and Hollywood, highlighting the movie as a testament to major cross-cultural cooperation between the two film industries.

This cinematic endeavour not only showcases Rain Pryor’s dedication to exploring and showcasing Yoruba Ifa Mythology but also exemplifies the power of collaboration in bringing diverse cultures and talents together on the global cinematic stage.

The project, still in its early stages, is poised to contribute to the rich tapestry of stories told through the lens of both Nollywood and Hollywood.

“I enjoy watching Nollywood. I’ve viewed a lot of Nollywood content in the past year and a half, including King of Boys and Jagun Jagun, thanks to Netflix and other streaming services.

“I chose Adekola because I’ve observed his acting range and abilities, and I think he has what it takes to play Oba Fagbemi in the movie,” Pryor, who was renamed Osunyemi Oriomodun (Osun Priestess), stated.

Rain views the project as deeply personal, reflecting on her late father’s transformative experiences during his travels to Africa.

She said, “I have a family that is rich in tradition and culture, and when I travelled to Nigeria to learn about the Yoruba culture, predominantly Ifa, I thought about how I can collaborate with Nigerians and Black Americans to create something that is a mixture of Hollywood and Nollywood.”

Story continues below advertisement

Prominent actors from the Nigerian film industry are actively engaged in this collaboration, with Arts consultant Chike Nwoffiah and filmmaker Bola Attah serving as executive directors.