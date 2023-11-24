Police Ban Protest In Kano, Warn APC, NNPP Supporters

The Kano state police command has frowned at upcoming demonstrations by supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on November 24 and 25.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday, the police command urged Kano residents to remain loyal and refrain from participating in illegal gatherings, protests, or marches.

The statement emphasized that such gatherings could potentially incite violence in the state. Additionally, the Police assured residents that sufficient security measures had been implemented to safeguard lives and property.

The security agency further assured residents of it’s commitment to protecting life and properties of the citizens.

The statement reads: ”Credible information at the Command’s disposal revealed that some groups of people claiming to be political party supporters of both NNPP and APC are using various media platforms and mobilizing people and planning to enter the streets on Saturday, November 25 2023, to stage a protest against the Kano State Governorship Appeal Court’s verdict.

”The information further revealed that the intention of the protesters is to shutdown the state and attack prominent political party opponents, the action which may likely result in violence”.

“The joint security agencies in the State have concluded all necessary arrangements to ensure that the well-being and security of the people of the State remain intact. Hence, those planning to come out on the planned dates for the protest are advised to change their mindset, sheath their swords and cooperate with the Police and other security agencies for the good of the State.”

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Police Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc calls on all residents to maintain calmness and avoid any form of unlawful gathering, protest, or procession that may trigger violence as joint security forces have since been dispatched to strategic locations to safeguard peace and order throughout the State.

“Furthermore, the position of the law is very clear, whoever attempts to disrupt the peace in the State will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.”