APC National Chairman, Ganduje Hosts Jonathan At His Residence In Abuja (Photos)

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday, hosted former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja.

The ruling party confirmed the development in a post shared on their X account on Friday.

APC wrote, “The National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, received in audience former President Goodluck Jonathan @GEJonathan at his residence in Abuja.”

APC, however, did not disclose the details of the meeting between Jonathan and the former governor of Kano State.

Here are some pictures from the meeting:

In other news, the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Thursday, visited the Ganduje shortly after the Appeal Court affirmed his electoral victory.

Naija News recalls the Court of Appeal in Abuja, affirmed the election of Abdullahi Sule as the Governor of Nasarawa State.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices, voided the verdict of the Nasarawa state governorship election petition tribunal, which sacked Sule, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Those in the company of the Governor during the visit to Ganduje included the former National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu; Sen. Tanko Almakura, and other party chieftains.