Gov Sule Visits APC National Chairman, Ganduje After Appeal Court Victory (Photos)

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, visited the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje shortly after the Appeal Court affirmed his electoral victory on Thursday.

Naija News recalls the Court of Appeal in Abuja, affirmed the election of Abdullahi Sule as the Governor of Nasarawa State.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices, voided the verdict of the Nasarawa state governorship election petition tribunal, which sacked Sule, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Those in the company of the Governor during the visit to Ganduje included the former National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu; Sen. Tanko Almakura, and other party chieftains.

Recall that in delivering judgement on Thursday, the three-member panel of the appellate court, led by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, held that the tribunal erred in law in concluding that Governor Sule did not win the majority of the votes cast in the election.

The Court further held that the governor was denied a fair hearing.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Sule as winner of the election with 347,209 votes.

David Ombugadu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled second with 283,016 votes.

However, the PDP candidate had expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the governorship election, citing alleged irregularities.

On October 2, the election petition tribunal in Lafia nullified Sule’s victory and declared Ombugadu as the winner of the election but the decision was overturned by the Appeal Court on Thursday, November 23.