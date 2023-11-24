Absolve Yourself Of N46 Billion Allegation – PDP To Gov Alia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has urged Governor Hyacinth Alia to absolve himself of allegations claiming he misappropriated funds of over N46 billion.

Naija News recalls that the spokesman to the governor, Tersoo Kula, had dispelled allegations of impropriety against Alia on Monday, insisting that he is prudent with state funds.

However, speaking during a press conference in Makurdi on Thursday, PDP’s publicity secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, stated that the party was concerned about the mounting allegations of duplication of contractual payments and other huge expenditures against Alia.

He lamented that various media houses had published stories indicating that the governor has squandered over N46 billion for questionable purposes.

Iortyom claimed that the reports published splashed details of expenditure by Alia, running into tens of billions of naira in what appears to be duplication of contracts, refurbished “palliative” vehicles, travel expenses, hotel accommodation, purchase of vehicles, cost of running the government house and catering for guests and other sundry purposes.

He said, “A summary of the allegations of questionable expenditure of public funds by Governor Alia as reported by different media outlets include that between May 29 and September 30, 2023, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has spent more than N46 billion of state resources on various purposes, prominent among which are expenses for duplicated contracts, his travels, vehicles, hotel bills, cost of running Government House etc.

“These are germane questions which PDP cautions Governor Alia against ignoring in his usual silent-mode approach to issues of accountability and transparency over these allegations.

“To do so would be to accept culpability, in other words he will be deemed to be guilty-as-charged, should he keep sealed lips over those weighty allegations, as he has always done when called out to account for his stewardship as governor.

“It is the right of Benue people to know how their commonwealth is being expended, and this is a right the government of the day must not deny them.”

