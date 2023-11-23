Transfer Update On Haaland, Kvaratskhelia, Jorginho, Sancho, Guehi, Others

23-year-old Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland, is unlikely to sign a new contract with the Premier League club anytime soon even though the club has made a move on that, according to TeamTalk.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a 26-year-old striker for Everton, is a target for Newcastle United. He’s one of their 2024 summer targets, TeamTalk reported.

Fulham beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signature of Brazilian midfielder Andre, 22, from Fluminense. The Standard claimed that they are also considering a deal for 24-year-old Dane Jonas Wind of Wolfsburg.

In the upcoming year, up to 15 players could depart from United; Jadon Sancho, an England winger, age 23, is expected to be the first to depart, the Star claimed.

According to ESPN, Chelsea and other top European clubs are vying for the signature of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a 22-year-old winger for Georgia and Napoli.

Chelsea are also watching Mexico striker, Santiago Gimenez, 22, of Feyenoord, and Senegal winger, Assane Diao, 18, of Real Betis, ahead of the January transfer window, according to Football Transfers.

Tottenham may be interested in signing England center-back, Marc Guehi, 23, of Crystal Palace, and England Under-21 defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, of Everton, in January, Mail claimed.

Arsenal have decided to sign a top-tier striker in 2024, but it may need to wait until the summer transfer window, Football Insider claimed.

The agent of 31-year-old Italian midfielder, Jorginho, says that talks between Arsenal and his client regarding a contract extension have reached a deadlock, according to Mail.

The 24-year-old Uruguayan and Club America defender Sebastian Caceres has emerged as Tottenham’s top transfer target for January, Football. London reported.

Chelsea’s 22-year-old French defender Benoit Badiashile could be available for an AC Milan loan. Additionally, the Italian team will contact Arsenal to inquire about the availability of Jakub Kiwior, a 23-year-old Polish defender, according to Calculomercato.

Chelsea may consider selling their 24-year-old English defender, Trevoh Chalobah, Football. London claimed.