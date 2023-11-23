Oluremi Tinubu Launches Market Moni Scheme In Abuja

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has launched the targeted Expansion of the Market-Moni Scheme for 1.5 million vulnerable Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the wife of the President flagged off the scheme at a ceremony held at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja.

During the event, Mrs Tinubu also presented cheques to some beneficiaries and charged beneficiaries of the interest and collateral-free loans scheme to invest their money well.

According to her, the present administration is ready to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country to create a ripple effect for employment generation for Nigerians.

She said such support goes a long way in serving as a lifeline to those struggling to make ends meet while enhancing the overall well-being of individuals and families.

The transformative impact that MSMEs can have on the lives of the vulnerable ones in our society, she explained, cannot be overemphasized because enterprises are the bedrock of our economy.

Mrs Tinubu said MSMEs play a crucial role in fostering inclusive growth and providing tangible benefits to those who need it most, especially women and persons with disability.

She added that small-scale businesses provide a platform for economic empowerment of those with limited resources who can become self-reliant entrepreneurs with skills and a supportive environment.

She said: “It is in this regard the rebranding of the three components of this programme is significant. Thus, Tradermoni (now rebranded Owo Oja or Olilanya Ndi Nagbambo or Tallafin Sana’a); Farmermoni (now rebranded Owoagbe or Olilanya Ndi Oru Ugbo or Tallafin Manoma), and Marketmoni (now rebranded Iyaloja or Nne Ahia or Agajin Yan Kasuwa).

“These rebranding drums home, especially among the womenfolk including traders and farmers, a deeper understanding and actual implication of the programme in our native languages.

“As I was informed that one of the strategic components of the Federal Government’s National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) is the Rebranded and Expanded Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), this Programme is expected to focus, among others, on offering interest and collateral-free loans to small scale entrepreneurs thereby providing financial inclusion and enabling individuals with limited resources to access much-needed capital for entrepreneurial endeavours.

Story continues below advertisement

“This democratization of financial resources helps break down barriers and empowers the poor to participate actively in economic activities.”