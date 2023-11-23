Man City To Beat Liverpool, Everton To Win Against Man United – Merson Predicts Ten EPL Matches

A renowned Arsenal icon, Paul Merson, has reportedly predicted ten English Premier League matches coming up this weekend.

In his predictions for the upcoming 13th round of Premier League matches that will be played across various stadiums in England this weekend and on Monday evening, the pundit predicted that Pep Guardiola‘s side, Manchester City will win their match against Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool.

Naija News reports that Liverpool will be visiting the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, November 25 to battle for points against Man City.

While Newcastle United takes on Chelsea on their home ground, Arsenal will take on Brentford, and on Monday evening, we will see Everton receive Manchester United at Goodison Park. At the same time, Tottenham Hotspur will face Aston Villa.

Merson, however, believed that Everton would defeat struggling Man United. On Arsenal, the pundit was bold to give the Gunners three goals against Brentford.

Below Are Merson’s EPL Match Predictions:

Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool

Sheffield United 2-1 Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley 1-0 West Ham United

Luton Town 1-0 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 1-1 Chelsea

Brentford 1-3 Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Aston Villa

Everton 2-1 Manchester United

Fulham 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers