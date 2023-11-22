Seven Killed As Troops Clash With Bandits In Kaduna

In a recent operation in the Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state, troops from Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) successfully eliminated seven bandits and recovered a significant amount of arms.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the spokesperson for OPSH, Captain Oya James, noted that the troops encountered the bandits during a fighting patrol at Kachallah high-ground and engaged them using their superior firepower.

During the intense gun battle, six bandits were neutralized, while the remaining criminals managed to escape with gunshot wounds. Exploiting the area further, the troops were able to seize valuable items, including one AK 47 rifle, two magazines, 52 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one motorcycle, 2 Tecno phones, two packs of cigarettes, 56 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, and 112 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

Additionally, the troops successfully neutralized a suspected bandit named Musa Wada during a search operation conducted in Kondo village of the local government area. Furthermore, Captain Oya James revealed that within the past week, a total of 33 suspects involved in various criminal activities were apprehended.

“Five were arrested for kidnapping, six for dealing in arms, two for murder, four for railway vandalism and two for farm destruction while 7 bandits were neutralised.

“Additionally, 15 kidnapped victims were rescued, three attacks on vulnerable communities were deterred and eight distress calls were promptly responded to,” the statement added.