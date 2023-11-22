Israel, Hamas Agree Truce In Ongoing War, To Release Hostages

The Israeli government and Hamas reportedly reached an agreement to temporarily halt the ongoing war for four days.

This pause in hostilities as agreed on Wednesday, will allow for the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza and the entry of much-needed humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

Naija News reports that the negotiations, facilitated by Qatar and involving the United States, Israel, and Hamas, have been ongoing for several days, with all parties expressing optimism about reaching a deal.

According to Israeli reports, Hamas is currently holding over 200 hostages, who were captured during their incursion into Israel on October 7, resulting in the loss of 1,200 lives. Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu‘s office stated that 50 women and children will be released over the course of four days, with the possibility of extending the pause in fighting for each additional 10 hostages released. Notably, the statement did not mention the exchange of Palestinian prisoners for the hostages.

“Israel’s government is committed to returning all the hostages home. Tonight, it approved the proposed deal as a first stage to achieving this goal,” read the statement, released after hours of deliberation that were closed to the press.

Hamas has announced that they will release the 50 hostages on the condition that 150 Palestinian women and children, currently detained in Israeli jails, are set free. Additionally, the truce agreement will facilitate the entry of numerous trucks carrying humanitarian, medical, and fuel aid into Gaza, as stated by the Palestinian group.

Furthermore, Israel has pledged not to launch any attacks or make any arrests in any areas of Gaza throughout the duration of the ceasefire, according to Hamas.

Expressing his approval, U.S. President Joe Biden has welcomed this agreement. “Today’s deal should bring home additional American hostages, and I will not stop until they are all released,” the American president said in a statement.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has stated that their mission to destroy Hamas, return all hostages, and ensure Israel’s safety remains unchanged.

Hamas said in its statement: “As we announce the striking of a truce agreement, we affirm that our fingers remain on the trigger, and our victorious fighters will remain on the look out to defend our people and defeat the occupation.”