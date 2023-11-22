‘I Know The End Of Gaza War’ – Bishop Oyedepo

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said he knows when the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza Strip will come to an end.

Naija News reports that the cleric made this known in a video shared on the church’s Facebook page ahead of its annual programme, Shiloh.

During the Pre-Shiloh service, Oyedepo described the Jews as wicked people, stressing that God had predicted their end, but they were working tirelessly to resist the prophecy.

The religious leader argued that there are no military installations in the world without the contribution of the Jews, insisting that most of the great inventions of the world have the hand of Israel and that the Jewish nation never loses a war.

The cleric maintained that generations after generations, Israel, which he described as a ‘tiny’ country, is still disturbing the whole world, and people are forced to align with them.

Oyedepo noted that the incidents are part of the things God told Abraham about the Jews, adding he knows the time the war between Israel and Hamas will come to an end from the scripture.

He said, “Generations after generations, that tiny country (Israel) is disturbing the whole world now. You are forced to align with them. They are not human beings, they are arrows. Most of the great inventions of the times were by the Jews. You may never find any military installation around the world without Jewish intervention. All these was by the word God spoke to Abraham. I know from scriptures the end of this war they also know but they are just trying to fight it.”