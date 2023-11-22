Davido Day: Atlanta Declares Special Annual Public Holiday To Celebrate Nigerian Music Icon

The city of Atlanta has declared a special annual public holiday to celebrate Nigerian music star Davido. The holiday will be celebrated every November 18 with the tag ‘Davido Day,’ Naija News reports.

The announcement was made by Atlanta Mayor, Andre Dickens, at a press conference on Wednesday. Dickens said that the city is honouring Davido for his contributions to entertainment in Atlanta.

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, is one of the most successful African musicians ever. He has won numerous awards, including a BET Award, an MTV Europe Music Award, and a Headies Award. He has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Davido Day will be the first time that an American city has declared a public holiday to celebrate an African musician. The holiday is expected to be a major event in Atlanta, with concerts, parties, and other celebrations taking place throughout the city.

Naija News understands that the announcement is coming following Davido’s headline A.W.A.Y Festival at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

In a message to the singer on his birthday, November 21, 2023, the Mayor of Atlanta, Dickens noted that Davido has “captivated audiences worldwide, becoming a global icon in the music industry. On behalf of the City of Atlanta, thank you for your tireless efforts as a renowned singer, songwriter, producer, business leader, philanthropist, and community advocate. Throughout your remarkable career, you’ve amassed an incredible number of accolades and continue to use your platform to give back to communities in the United States and throughout Africa.”

In a separate statement earlier, the Atlanta City Council said, “Be it resolved that we, the members of the Atlanta City Council, on behalf of the citizens of Atlanta, do hereby proclaim November 18, 2023, as Davido Day in the City of Atlanta.”

Meanwhile, the Fulton Council Board of Commissioners has also honoured Davido.

The Board has proclaimed 21st November as “Davido Appreciation Day” in Fulton County, Georgia.

“Be it resolved, That the Fulton County Board of Commissioners recognizes David for his contributions to the music and entertainment industry and does hereby proclaim Tuesday, November 21, 2023 ‘Davido Appreciation Day’ in Fulton County, Georgia,” the Board said in a statement.