APC Reacts As Fasoranti, Ondo Leaders Beg Tinubu To Intervene In Crisis Between Akeredolu And Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed appreciation to various stakeholders and elders in the State over concern in the lingering political rift between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Naija News reported that the state elders called on President Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of APC, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, to intervene and resolve the crisis.

Speaking during a meeting on Tuesday at the residence of the national leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the elders condemned the lack of communication between the governor and his deputy, which was affecting good governance of the State.

The elder statesmen insisted that the governor and the deputy should not be impeached.

However, in a statement issued by the state Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaiye, on Wednesday, the ruling party assured that the crisis would soon be resolved to wade off avoidable political tension and engender a friendly atmosphere ahead of the governorship election.

The party also urged groups contemplating protest to jettison such a move, insisting stakeholders must pursue peace with maturity.

APC added that the combined teams of national and State leaderships of the party are critically examining the faceoff between the executive and legislative arms of the government.

Part of the statement read, “The party expressed appreciation to various stakeholders, particularly the respectable elders in the State, for their concerns, words of counsel, and prayers, assuring that the storm would be over soon.

“It is imperative to urge stakeholders to pursue peace with maturity and civilised conduct. Protests and violent agitations, as being contemplated by some groups, can only lead to personal injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“We should be reminded that security agents would not condone destructive conduct under whatever pretense. We should be well guided. The ruling party commended the good people of the State for their peaceful disposition thus far, and their resolve to resist relentless efforts, aimed at dragging them into unproductive agitations.”