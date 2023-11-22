Intervene In Crisis Between Akeredolu And Aiyedatiwa – Fasoranti, Ondo Leaders Beg Tinubu

Elders in Ondo State have expressed concern over the lingering political crisis involving Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the state House of Assembly.

The elders called on president Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Umar Ganduje to intervene and resolve the crisis.

Speaking during a meeting on Tuesday at the residence of the national leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the elders condemned the lack of communication between the governor and his deputy which was affecting good governance of the state.

The elder statesmen insisted that the governor and the deputy should not be impeached.

They also resolved that “all unelected persons should allow the three arms of government in Ondo State to find a lasting solution to the current crisis. The rule of law should be followed by all stakeholders as enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution.”

The elders also called on the state and the national leadership of the ruling APC, to provide the required guide to those in government as well as ensure discipline among their fold.

They called for prayers for the improved health of the governor, noting that “without doubt, his absence has caused a lack of sustained good governance in the state.”

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Senator Bola Tinubu, is hereby passionately called upon to intervene and end the present constitutional crisis in the state, to avoid the looming breakdown of law and order in Ondo State,” the elders pleaded.