Anthony Joshua Counters Deontay Wilder’s Claims

Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua has blasted American boxer, Deontay Wilder for questioning his identity.

Ahead of their separate showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 23, Deontay Wilder said in an interview that Anthony Joshua was helped to the top by boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Wilder stressed that if he had been given the same opportunities Anthony Joshua had, he would have been the world’s undisputed heavyweight champion by now.

“I worry about every fight he is in. We question Joshua about his identity. Eddie Hearn built Anthony Joshua, he wasn’t born a champion, he was made a champion,” Wilder said.

“They did an amazing job of promoting him and getting him to the top. I would’ve been the undisputed heavyweight world champion many years ago if I had the opportunities he was given.”

In response to Deontay Wilder’s claims, Anthony Joshua questioned who the American boxer is, stressing that the boxer is trying to take on the role of a psychologist.

Joshua also stressed that he is as solid as possible, adding that Wilder has been fighting the same person in more than half of his total career fights.

“Who the f— is he? He’s a boxer, not a psychologist. The boy has had 50 fights and he fought Jason Gavern in his 30-something fight, I probably fought him in my twelfth,” The Sun quoted Joshua as saying.

“We are different, my identity is strong. If they’re looking for weaknesses and gaps, then they need to stop looking over here because I’m solid.”

Note that Anthony Joshua will face Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia on December 23, the same date and place Deontay Wilder will face Joseph Parker.

If the two former heavyweight champions win their respective bouts, they will square off for their long-awaited bout in early 2024.