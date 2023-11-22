Adamawa CP Blows Hot Over Attack On Police HQ, Orders Immediate Probe

The Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, has condemned the clash between police and military officers.

Naija News earlier reported that the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed that gunmen attacked the Command in the heart of the Jimeta community in the Yola North local government area, throwing many into a panic.

In a statement on Wednesday, Nguroje disclosed that the brutal gunfire exchange led to the death of a police inspector identified as Jacob Daniel.

He said the Commission had ordered an immediate investigation of the incident to ensure peace and justice.

The Police spokesman maintained that the Command holds the lives of police officers as sacrosanct and attacks on all security officers would not be tolerated.

The statement reads, “The Commissioner of police, CP Afolabi Babatola , has strongly condemned the recent conflict between Police and Military Officers along Target Junction, Yola North Local Government Area, that resulted in exchange of fire and Brutal attacked on the Police Facility and killing of Inspector Jacob Daniel.

“Consequently, the CP has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter with a view to ensuring peace and justice. The CP warned that attacks on all security officers in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise, as the Command holds the lives of all security personnel sacrosanct, and such unwarranted conflict would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws.

“He equally reiterated the commitment of the Command to protection of lives and property while stressing that it is vital to work with other sister security agents in protecting the fundamental rights of security operatives, in order to enable them advance their sacred mandate of serving and protecting the citizens better.

“The police Boss appeal for calm as the top Management of both security agencies are doing everything legally possible to address the situation.”