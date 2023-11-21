‘You Will Be Charged A Token’ – Osun Govt Tells Residents As Palliative Buses Commence Operation

Osun State government has unveiled commuter buses to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as Petrol or Fuel.

At the unveiling of the buses on Monday, the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led government said passengers would be required to pay some tokens while boarding the buses to help run and maintain the vehicles.

Naija News understands that the buses are expected to convey civil servants, students, and other state residents along some selected routes.

Governor Adeleke, who the Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, represented, said during the official unveiling of the buses in Osogbo on Monday that the buses would work between 6:45 am and 9 am for the morning shift, while those on the afternoon shift would work from 3 pm to 5 pm, from Monday to Friday.

“I assure residents of the state that their welfare remains paramount to the present administration. The administration will continue to embark on programmes and policies that will put smiles on the faces of the residents.

“I commend civil servants for their resilience and commitment to their duties despite the harsh economic realities. I assure them that this government will always prioritise their welfare,” the Daily Post quoted the Osun state governor saying.

Earlier in his remark at the unveiling of the buses, the state Commissioner for Transportation, Sesan Oyedele, assured residents of the state of more buses in the coming days. He described the Adeleke government as a workers’ friendly one.

“Passengers will be charged a token fee on each drop for the running and maintenance of the buses,” Oyedele added.

“The routes for the five buses in Osogbo are as follows: Dada Estate-Capital-Okefia-Olaiya and terminate at Abere (Secretariat). The second bus will ply Stadium Roundabout-Ayetoro-Old Garage-Olaiya and terminate at Abere (Secretariat).

“The third bus will convey passengers from Oja Oba-Isale-Osun-Odi Olowo-Olaiya and terminate at Abere (Secretariat).

“The fourth bus is scheduled to take off at Owode Ede-Abere-Ogo Oluwa-Olaiya and terminate at Old Garage, and the fifth bus will commence movement from Okinni-LAMECO-Dele-Yes Sir-East Bye Pass and terminate at Abere (Secretariat),” the government announced.