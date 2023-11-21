Video: Reactions As Gov Otti Creates ‘First-Ever’ Water Fountain In Abia State

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has sparked reactions over the recent creation of a water fountain in the state.

Naija News reports that a video shared online showed some residents of the state jubilating as they stood in front of the water fountain to take photos.

An X user @NoNonsensezone, who shared the video, wrote, “Igbos are joyously celebrating a water fountain that just got built in Abia state Thousands of Igbos flock to the new tourist center to take pictures and videos”

The development sparked mixed reactions as some netizens berated the people of Abia State for the celebration while others questioned the value of the water fountain to the state.

@ibi1shani wrote: “Re this not d ppl that wants 2 bring “good governance & development” to Nigeria. See them celebrating roundabout. Its like they & their governors need to b taken to Kano, Gombe, Borno, Kd, Lagos etc for 1 month significant completed capital projects viewing course every 4 years.”

@lesloci wrote: “It’s a shame that the Governor of that state from 1999 to 2007, 2007 to 2015 and a Deputy Governor are all in the Senate today. Celebrating water fountain. You remember when they were celebrating Julius Berger logo the other day. What will happen if they have a blue rail”

@CurtisAbbi wrote: “These people suffered for 24years in the hands of PDP in Abia State. Otti is their savior with his bearest minimum. A good time to be alive.”

@JosephT66544151 wrote: “No wonder they are trooping in Southwest everyday especially Lagos. No never seen any meaningful development b4.”

@victoriainyama wrote: “what’s the value of a water fountain to their sustenance”

@jnrpope wrote: “This display is simply because they have been mentally enslaved for years ; Infact this is the first time ABIA STATE get governor……”

@Yeshir2001 wrote: “Celebrating ordinary water fountain? Oh! Damn! Wow! No wonder why they troop to Lagos.”

@I.tobiloba wrote: “This isn’t a celebration, but rather a glimpse of a government attempting to function. These people witnessed hell at the hands of the PDP; I believe God sent Otti to liberate the people of Abia State. This could be Nigeria if we didn’t let tribalism eat us alive.”

@olotudemola wrote: “Pity is the word, pls don’t blame them their leaders have really improvished them that any small thing will ginger them. I pray their governors will continue to do more, maybe they will start to stay put in their states.”