Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 21st November, 2023

Good morning, Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 21st November, 2023.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told international investors in Berlin, Germany, that beyond Nigeria’s natural resources, the people of Nigeria, who are highly educated, highly skilled, and naturally industrious, are the primary asset and advantage the country wields over other nations in the global race for new investments.

Naija News reports that the President spoke at a panel discussion titled “Fostering Local Value Chains and Investments in Africa – The Role of the German Private Sector” at the G20 Compact with Africa Economic Conference, hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently meeting with representatives of the private sector at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Naija News gathered that those at the meeting include Tony Elumelu, the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, and the chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

The coordinating minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate, was also present during the closed-door meeting.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed Hyacinth Alia as duly elected governor of Benue state.

Alia was declared the winner of the governorship election that was held in March. The Catholic priest polled 473,933 votes to be declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

However, Titus Uba, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue, filed a petition challenging Alia’s victory.

Justice Onyekachi Aja Otisi, who delivered the lead judgment, dismissed Uba’s allegation of non-qualification levelled against the Deputy Governor, Samuel Ode.

Justice Otisi held that the PDP gubernatorial candidate failed to establish forgery of INEC Form EC9 by Ode beyond reasonable doubt as required by law.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany.

The Nigerian leader joined other Heads of State and Government of Compact with Africa (CwA) member countries, international organizations, and International Finance Organizations at the Federal Chancellery.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received President Tinubu and his Nigerian entourage.

The Lagos state government led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the sum of N44.8 million for the clearing of vegetables within the Epe Mixed Development Scheme.

According to records from the state’s Public Procurement Agency (PPA), the project was awarded in May to M/S Obak Nigeria Enterprises by the Lagos State New Towns Development Authority.

According to available information on the website of the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, there are less than 150 MDAs in Lagos.

The office of the Chief of Staff also got the approval of N80.8 million on June 19 for the procurement of ten units of foreign used vehicles.

The Presidency has reacted to the ruling of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja sacking the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be blamed for the sack of its governor.

According to the presidency, President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are not responsible for the court ruling.

Late on Sunday night, individuals believed to be armed police officers, alongside suspected political thugs, allegedly raided the residence of Edison Ehie, the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, in Port Harcourt.

Upon inquiry, Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson for the state police command, stated that she had not received the report. However, she assured the reporters that the incident would be investigated and provide updates.

Naija News covered the announcement that Edison Ehie, the former Leader of the State House of Assembly, proclaimed himself as the Speaker amidst the turmoil that engulfed the state legislature.

About 24 lawmakers decided to suspend Edison Ehie from his role as House leader, along with two other house members.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has opened up on the terrorist attack on the convoy of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State at the weekend.

Recall that Boko Haram terrorists attacked the governor’s convoy on Saturday while returning to Damaturu from Maiduguri, about six kilometres from Benesheikh town.

Reacting to the incident in a statement on Monday, the DHQ Spokesman, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba said troops of 29 Task Force Brigade foiled the attack by the terrorists.

Buba stated that the troops also recovered the two vehicles affected in the incident and are conducting a fighting patrol in the area to locate the terrorists who carried out the dastardly act.

The DHQ spokesman disclosed that one military truck driver, four police escorts and one DSS operative wounded in the attack were in stable condition.

Former president Muhammadu Buhari has debunked the insinuation that cabals controlled his administration.

According to Buhari, Nigerians imagined that he had cabals who ran the government for him while he was in office.

Naija News understands that Buhari disclosed this during his first interview since leaving office on May 29, 2023, with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

NTA released the 1.42-minute interview teaser on its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday.

A former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has warned that the Western Liberal Democracy is not working for Africa.

Naija News gathered that Obasanjo stated this while delivering his keynote address at a high-level consultation on “Rethinking Western Liberal Democracy for Africa” in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Story continues below advertisement

The event had in attendance former Governors Dr Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Sule Lamido (Jigawa) and Liyel Imoke (Cross River), and former Minister of State for Defence, Erelu Olusola Obada, among others.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.