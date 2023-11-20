‘Sanwo-Olu Approves N73.1 Million For Tinubu’s Portrait, N44 Million For Vegetables

The Lagos state government led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the sum of N44.8 million for the clearing of vegetables within the Epe Mixed Development Scheme.

According to records from the state’s Public Procurement Agency (PPA), the project was awarded in May to M/S Obak Nigeria Enterprises by the Lagos State New Towns Development Authority.

Naija News had earlier reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu was criticised over the approval of N7.5 million to replace liquid fragrance in his office and N3 billion to purchase rechargeable fans for the office of his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

According to Daily Trust, further checks revealed that some questionable spending was approved by the state government.

The document revealed that N73.1 million was approved for the production of the official portraits of President Bola Tinubu and the state governor, Sanwo-Olu.

The project which was executed by the office of the Chief of Staff was awarded to Flolizvi Connect.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, was sworn in as President on May 29 after defeating his main rivals- Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

According to available information on the website of the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, there are less than 150 MDAs in Lagos.

The office of the Chief of Staff also got the approval of N80.8 million on June 19 for the procurement of ten units of foreign used vehicles.

The same office got the approval of N440.75 million for the purchase of a brand new Lexus LX 600 Bulletproof Sport Utility Vehicle.

The office also got N18.5 million for the supply and distribution of 2,000 Noiler chickens across the local government areas and wards in the state.

The government also approved N152 million for the restoration of the water supply at Iduganran Palace, the official residence of the Oba of Lagos.

Records also showed that the state approved N581 million to renovate Saint Andrews Anglican Church in the Oke-Popo area of the state.