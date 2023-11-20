VP Shettima Meets Dangote, Elumelu, Pate, Others

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently meeting with representatives of the private sector at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Naija News gathered that those at the meeting include Tony Elumelu, the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, and the chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

The coordinating minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate, is also present during the closed-door meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

International development partners – Schubham Chaudhuri, the World Bank’s Country Director are also in attendance.