PSG’s Zaire-Emery Surfers Major Injury, Ruled Out Until January

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star player, Warren Zaire-Emery, will unfortunately be out of action until the start of the new year due to an ankle injury he sustained during his debut for the French national team.

Naija News reports that the club made this announcement on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Zaire-Emery, who is only 17 years old and plays as a midfielder, had to leave the field during the first half of Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifying match against Gibraltar. Despite scoring in his first international game, his injury forced him to be substituted.

As a result of this setback, Zaire-Emery will not be able to participate in two important Champions League matches against Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund, in addition to several Ligue 1 fixtures.

PSG’s last league game before the break will be against Metz on December 20. Following the mid-season break, the team will resume their campaign with the French Cup, which is scheduled for the weekend of January 6-7.

“Having suffered a strain of an average severity to his right ankle, Warren Zaire-Emery will continue to undergo treatment until the winter break,” PSG said in a statement.

Zaire-Emery has participated in 15 matches for PSG this season. He has scored two goals and contributed with five assists across all competitions for the leading team in Ligue 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, he will be absent from France’s upcoming qualifying game against Greece on Tuesday. It is worth mentioning that the 2018 World Cup champions have already guaranteed their place in Germany for the following year.