Premier League Clubs Vote Against Regulations That Will Restrict Clubs From Buying Players With Same Ownership

Premier League clubs have voted against a ban restricting clubs from loaning players to other teams within the same ownership.

The proposed prohibition was put to a vote earlier this month. The ban was considered an interim action to protect the competition’s integrity and give time to identify a more long-term solution.

The amended regulation needed the votes of at least two-thirds of the clubs (14 clubs) present at the meeting on Tuesday at The Churchill Hotel in Portman Square, London, in order for it to be enacted.

Although 13 clubs supported the regulation, it did not obtain enough votes to meet the requisite threshold, forcing the FA to stick with the status quo.

Confirming the development, sports influencer Fabrizio Romano detailed that the development will now allow Newcastle the opportunity to sign players on loan from PIF-owned clubs.

“Premier League clubs have voted against ban on clubs loaning players from within the same ownership group. It means Newcastle can sign players on loan from PIF owned clubs — and same for other clubs like Crystal Palace with Lyon and similar situations,” he wrote.

Naija News reports that before now, as long as the sale is deemed to be for fair market value, Premier League players are currently free to be sold during a single transfer window and then join a new club that agrees to either loan them back to the division or permanently move them there under the same ownership when the market reopens.