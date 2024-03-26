Fast Rising Nigerian Striker Joins Chelsea On Trial

Fast-rising Nigerian striker, Ibrahim Hafiz Umar is reportedly set to commence trial at English Premier League side, Chelsea.

Announcing the development in a post on Tuesday, renowned sports influencer, Fabrizio Romano detailed that the 18-year-old striker opted for a trial at Chelsea instead of joining Norwegian side FK Bodø/Glimt.

Naija News reports that Romano disclosed that the former Ojodu FC star will commence trial in London next week.

A post by Romano read, “Nigerian striker Ibrahim Hafiz Umar (18) has decided for trial at Chelsea instead of joining FK Bodø/Glimt despite club-to-club deal done for €500k.

“It will be up to Chelsea now, as Hafiz will be on trial for next weeks from Ojodu City Academy.”

Early reports suggest that the striker has already arrived in London and will be training with Chelsea’s squad for the next two weeks, with a potential contract signing on the horizon.

Following an outstanding performance at the 74th Viareggio Cup in Italy, the 18-year-old wonder has attracted the interest of numerous European clubs, including AC Milan and Inter Milan, two of the biggest teams in Italy.

In just six games, Hafiz scored an amazing ten goals—including back-to-back hat-tricks—to lead his Ojodu City team to a record semifinal berth in the competition.