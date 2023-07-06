Three Arsenal Players That May Leave Club This Summer Transfer Window

English Premier League club, Arsenal, have just agreed terms with West Ham star, Declan Rice and Ajax’s Jurrien Timber, hence may let three of its players leave this summer transfer window, says football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

According to Romano, the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are on the verge of facing the club’s exit door following the agreement of terms for the new players.

Speaking on CaughtOffside yesterday, Romano said: “I expect now will be the time for Arsenal to focus on selling players.

“They’ve done great work with Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, but now the focus will be on finding a solution for some players who are not crucial in the project, especially Nicolas Pepe.

“They also have to approve Granit Xhaka’s move to Bayer Leverkusen soon, with an agreement in place since May and just awaiting the green light.

“Let’s see also what happens with Thomas Partey; in case he leaves, another new midfielder could join.”

Meanwhile, the President of Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has insisted that Kylian Mbappe won’t be allowed to leave the club for free next year and must sign a new deal if he wants to stay at the club beyond this summer.

Naija News reported earlier that Kylian Mbappe has written to Paris Saint Germain to inform them that he would not renew his current contract with them, which is expected to expire on June 30, 2024.

The 24-year-old French forward also insisted that he is not planning to leave the club this summer as he insisted that he would play for the French champions in the 2023-2024 season.

But Al-Khelaifi won’t allow such an arrangement because if Kylian Mbappe fails to extend his contract with the club this summer and stay at the club until the end of next season, he will leave the club as a free agent next summer after all the investment in him.

Recall that PSG first signed Kylian Mbappe on loan from Monaco and a season after, PSG signed him on a permanent deal worth 180 million euros.

Since he extended his contract with the club in 2022, the France international has been earning €6 million per month, which makes him the highest-paid footballer in the world until Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in January 2023, where he reportedly earns $17.75 million per month.

Based on all these investments, Mbappe has only helped PSG to win five Ligue 1 titles and take them to one UEFA Champions League final, where they lost to Bayern Munich in 2020.

Hence, the hierarchy of PSG wants him to at least exercise the one-year contract extension option on his current deal, which will keep him at the club until 2025. If he doesn’t want to do that, the French side is prepared to cash in this summer instead of losing him for free next summer.

“Our position is very clear,” Al-Khelaifi told newsmen on Wednesday. If Kylian Mbappe wants to stay – we want him to stay – he needs to sign a new contract.

“We cannot let the best player in the world right now leave for free. That is impossible. This is a French club and, as he has said, he is not planning to leave for free.

“If somebody has changed his mind, it is not our fault,” he added.