Pochettino Begs For New Players As Chelsea Loses Seven EPL Matches In 2023/24 Campaign

The manager of Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino, has expressed his intention to acquire fresh players during the upcoming January transfer window.

Naija News reports that this statement came in response to Chelsea’s recent English Premier League (EPL) 2-0 defeat against Everton on Sunday, resulting in their current position of 12th in the table.

With this loss, Chelsea has now suffered seven defeats in the league this season and finds themselves trailing Manchester City by a significant 14-point margin in fourth place.

It is worthy of note that Chelsea have invested more than £1 billion in the past three transfer windows, although a significant portion of those expenditures occurred before Pochettino’s arrival in the summer.

Consequently, the Argentine coach is eager to bring in his own players to initiate a revitalization of Stamford Bridge.

“Football is about scoring goals and we were not clinical in front of goal. I’m really, really disappointed. We didn’t get the point we deserved.

“I think we were better but we didn’t get what we wanted.

“This was a game to play and to win. It’s a problem we need to check. We need to analyse reality. We need to talk and to try to improve in the next transfer market.

“We are dealing with this. After five months, or the first half of the season, we need to check and that’s the reality. If we are not aggressive enough (on the pitch) maybe we need to do something,” Pochettino told MOTD.