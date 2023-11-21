Photos: Popular Actor Buried Amidst Tears

Popular Kannywood actor and director, Aminu Bono, has been laid to rest.

Bono, who died on Monday evening, was buried on Tuesday according to Muslim rites.

Naija News earlier reported that the actor’s colleague, Babangida Bangis, revealed the filmmaker “collapsed” and was taken to the hospital where the doctors confirmed his death.

Bangis said, “He was not sick. In fact, we were supposed to meet earlier today.

“After we spoke on the phone, I was later told that he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

“He was confirmed dead by doctors at the hospital”.

Ali Nuhu, another actor, also paid tributes to Bono in a post on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “May God have mercy on Aminu S Bono and make paradise your final abode.”

See photos of the funeral below:

Bono has produced several movies, including ‘Manyan Mata’, ‘Dan Gwamna’, ‘Nasamo Me Kahina’, ‘Alaqa’ and ‘Daukaka’.

Others are ‘Kawayen Amarya’, ‘Agola’, ‘Zamantakewa’, and ‘Na Hauwa’.

The late Aminu Siraj Bono was born in the ancient city of Kano, he made his debut in the Kannywood film industry with Agola a film he directed and produced in 2017.