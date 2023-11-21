Popular Actor, Aminu Bono Is Dead

Popular Kannywood actor and director, Aminu Bono is dead.

The actor’s colleague, Babangida Bangis, revealed that Bono died on Monday evening.

Bangis said the filmmaker “collapsed” and was taken to the hospital where the doctors confirmed his death.

He further stated that the deceased would be buried on Tuesday according to Muslim rites.

Bangis said, “He was not sick. In fact, we were supposed to meet earlier today.

“After we spoke on the phone, I was later told that he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

“He was confirmed dead by doctors at the hospital”.

Ali Nuhu, another actor, also paid tributes to Bono in a post on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “May God have mercy on Aminu S Bono and make paradise your final abode.”

Bono has produced several movies including ‘Manyan Mata’, ‘Dan Gwamna’, ‘Nasamo Me Kahina’, ‘Alaqa’ and ‘Daukaka’.

Others are ‘Kawayen Amarya’, ‘Agola’, ‘Zamantakewa’, and ‘Na Hauwa’.

The late Aminu Siraj Bono was born in the ancient city of Kano, he made his debut in the Kannywood film industry with Agola a film he directed and produced in 2017.

He is said to be among few directors who also featured prominently as actors in the Hausa film industry popularly referred to as Kannywood.