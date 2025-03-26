Veteran Kannywood Actor Abdullahi Shuaibu, ‘Karkuzu’, Dies At 94

The renowned Jos-based Kannywood actor, Abdullahi Shuaibu, popularly known as Karkuzu, has passed away at the age of 94.

Naija News reports that the veteran actor died at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) on Tuesday.

His death has left a deep void in the Kannywood film industry, where he was celebrated for his resilience and outstanding acting talent.

His funeral prayer was held on Wednesday morning, attended by hundreds of mourners, including family, friends, and colleagues from the entertainment world.

Dalhatu Abdullahi, Karkuzu’s son, expressed deep sorrow over his father’s passing, calling it a significant loss to the family.

He said, “The demise of my father is a great loss to us. He was not only a father but a source of wisdom and strength. We will miss him dearly.”

Sani Mu’azu, a colleague and friend of Karkuzu, paid tribute to the late actor, praising his dedication to the craft of acting. Mu’azu reflected on Karkuzu’s enduring influence in the industry despite facing health challenges, saying, “What struck me most about Karkuzu was his resilience and dedication to his craft. Despite facing numerous life challenges, including health issues, he continued to act well into his old age, inspiring countless young actors and actresses along the way. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the unforgettable characters he brought to life.”

Mu’azu further added, “I had the privilege of knowing Karkuzu for over 40 years, and I can confidently attest that he was an exceptional talent who left an indelible mark on the Nigerian film industry. His versatility as an actor was unmatched, effortlessly transitioning between comedic and serious roles with ease.”

Karkuzu, who was survived by six children and one wife, enjoyed a long and successful career in Kannywood, where he earned admiration for his unique ability to portray diverse roles.