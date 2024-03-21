Kannywood Actress In Court For Allegedly Offering Bribe To Policemen

A prominent figure in Kannywood, Amal Umar, has been accused of attempting to bribe officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Kano State.

Naija News reports that Umar was arraigned before a Kano Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The first information report alleged that the actress offered N250,000 to ASP Salisu Bujama of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Zone 1 headquarters in Kano State.

According to the prosecutor, the bribe was intended to halt the police investigation into financial misappropriation allegedly committed by her boyfriend, Ramadan Inuwa.

An initial complaint was lodged by Yusuf Adamu through his legal representative, H.I. Dederi, to the Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Umar Mohd Sanda, on August 18, 2022.

The complaint outlined how Inuwa purportedly misused a significant sum of money, amounting to N40 million, in his cell phone business. Subsequent police investigations uncovered that Inuwa had transferred N13 million to the Kannywood actress’s bank Account.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Police Force, Zone 1, Kano, CSP Bashir Muhammed, noted in the statement released on Thursday that the actress was summoned for questioning and later granted bail.

However, she was not allowed to leave in a car that her boyfriend reportedly purchased.

The actress admitted that the money in her bank account belonged to her boyfriend but claimed that he only transferred N8 million to her.

After being granted bail, Amal Umar sought legal action by approaching the High Court of Kano State to stop further police investigations against her.

The court issued a temporary restraining order, preventing the police from continuing their investigation into the actress. This allegedly provided an opportunity for Amal to try to bribe the police investigator.

Fortunately, the police prevented the bribery attempt and subsequently arrested the actress. They have gathered evidence to support the bribery allegations, leading to her arraignment before the Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The Kannywood actress is accused of violating Section 118 of the Penal Code, which strictly prohibits the bribery of a police officer.